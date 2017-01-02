At least four people died after consuming toxic liquor within the jurisdiction of Saddar police today.

Sources said that four people identified as Shahbaz, Waqeel, Kaif and Munir allegedly died after drinking poisonous alcohol while two others Muhammad Riaz and Tanveer were in a critical condition in the area of Thairi Sansi, area of Gujranwala.

According to the relatives of the victims, all of them had consumed toxic liquor three days ago and were shifted to Lahore in precarious condition where four of them passed away.