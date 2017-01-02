PESHAWAR - Local administration on Sunday launched a weeklong cleanliness drive aimed at keeping the city clean as well as educating its dwellers to cooperate with the sanitation workers.

The drive, titled “Guluna Pekhawar”, or Floral Peshawar, is aimed to bring back old glory of Peshawar, which once was called a city of flowers.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Finance Minister Muzaffar Said along with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Water and Sanitation Services, Peshawar Engineer Khan Zeb, member of the provincial assembly Shaukat Yousufzai and other citizens formally kicked off the campaign. The dignitaries as well as sanitation workers took part in cleaning the Ashraf Road to mark launching of the campaign. During the campaign, waste and garbage dumped along the roadside would be removed in collaboration with city district government, municipal administration of four town councils and Peshawar Development Authority (PDA). Non-government organisations, including Al-Khidmat Foundation, Sabawoon, Tameer-e-Millat Foundation, Sarhad Rural Support Program (SRSP) and Muslim Hands would also take part in the drive through educating residents of the city about importance of cleanliness.

The basic aim of the campaign is to make Peshawar the real city of flowers, Muzaffar Said explained while talking to media persons. Quoting a saying of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), “Cleanliness is half the faith”, the finance minister elaborated as to how much our religion emphasised the importance of cleanliness.

On the occasion, the minister said that additional sanitation staff would be deputed in the city while such drives would also be launched in other cities of the province, adding that the PTI-led coalition government in province was committed to restore old glory of Peshawar, once known for its beauty and cleanliness.

Shaukat Yousufzai said it was the responsibility of the government to provide clean and neat environment to citizens. Peshawar, provincial capital of the KP, he said, had constantly been ignoring for the last 70 years. However, the PTI government was now focusing on its beatification and cleanliness.

He said changing attitudes and dumping waste properly was the most important measure to keep the city clean. “We should bring a positive change in our attitudes and should stop dumping waste in streets and throwing them into nullahs, he said.

The PTI government has already banned use of plastic bags, he said, adding that legislation would be made in this connection after taking all stakeholders on broad. “We have already taken into confidence traders involved in plastic bags business and factories manufacturing the same,” he informed, adding that after the passage of the law, the KP Environment Protection Agency would be able take action against those found involved in sale and production of plastic bags.

Engineer Khan Zeb Khan said on the occasion, “We are committed to provide clean environment to residents of the city by utilising all the available resources”. The WSSP is evolving a plan how to educate people, Implement the law and get the desired results. For this purpose, he said, they would need support of religious figures, students, welfare organisations, civic bodies, government and international bodies, he concluded.