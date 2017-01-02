JHABBRAN-Federal Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer said that the brave armed forces of Pakistan have won the war against terrorism as operation of Zarb-e-Azb had broken the backbone of terrorists.

Addressing a gathering in Jhabbran and Chak 23, he said peace has been restored in Karachi due to the successful operation and the country is making progress by leaps and bounds under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Economic stability has occurred thorough the positive politics of the PML-N and Pakistan is now considered one of the 10 economically emerging countries. China, Turkey and other friendly countries are investing millions of dollars in Pakistan while the CEPC project is being spread throughout the country, he said.

He noted that the foreign exchange reveres of Pakistan have increased to 24 million dollars. He said that the people will reject the politicians who are against the progress of the country.

He stated that the PML-N will get heavy mandate in the elections of 2018.

A reception was hosted in the honour of Rena Attiqu Anwar, chairman of District Council Sheikhupura. MPA Rana Afzal Hussain, Chaudhry Bilal Virk, Chaudhry Tariq Mehmood Bajwa, Pir Ashraf Rasool, Eshan Riaz, Arif Khan Sandila and media advisor Nadeem Gohreega were also present. They also addressed the gathering about the good economic polices of the government.