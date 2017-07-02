Quetta - Twenty-two doctors and other staff of District Hospitals Qilla Saifullah and Zhob were suspended for being absent.

The suspension order came immediately after the visit of Health Secretary Asmatullah Kakar on Saturday.

The secretary paid the visit following a litany of complaints about negligence on the part of paramedics at the government hospitals. The official also order disciplinary action against the careless staff.

During his visit, the secretary found that just two doctors were on present at Qilla Saifullah Civil Hospital while 18 doctors, including Medical Superintendent Dr Naeemullah were absent.

He suspended them and directed the deputy commission to deduct stipends of the suspended doctors.

The suspended doctors include Dr Muhammad Tahir, Dr Ajmal Khan, Dr. Abdul Wadood, Dr Abdul Satar, Dr Nazeer Ahmed, Dr Safia Haider, Dr Halia, Dr Samina, Dr Noorul Nisa, Dr Ziaul Haq, Dr Hafiz Iqbal, Dr Bahar, Dr Hashim, Dr Aminullah, Dr Reshma Akhtar, Dr Mushtaq Ahmed, Dr Jan and Inayatullah.

While, Secretary Health also visited the Zhob headquarters hospital and suspended four medical officers on their willful absence.

In Zhob, he suspended Dr Farida, Chief Lady Medical Officer, Dr. Neelofar Dawood, Lady Medical Officer, Dr Shaista Khan, Medical Officer and Dr Bayazid Senior, Medical Officer. The secretary issued directives to give exemplary punishment to these absent doctors so that such negligent acts could be averted.

THREE SHOT DEAD FOR ‘HONOUR’ IN NASIRABAD

Three people including a woman were killed for honour on Saturday in Balochistan’s Nasirabad district.

Taking notice of the incident, DIG Nasirabad Division Sharjeel Ahmed Kharal suspended Station House Office (SHO) Baba Kot Police Station Khuda Baksh Bugti over negligence.

Four armed men shot dead a woman and two real brothers – Gul Jan and Mir Khan –allegedly for honour in Nasirabad’s Baba Kot Tehsil and managed to escape after committing the gruesome offence.

Police reached the crime scene and shifted the bodies to hospital. Later, these bodies were handed over to relatives after medico-legal formalities. Further investigations into the matter were underway.

Police release bomber’s photo

INP adds: A photo has been released of the alleged suicide bomber who blew himself up on Gulistan Road in Quetta on June 23 killing at least 15 people.

According to the police, the photo has been released so that people could help the police in their investigation if they recognise the alleged bomber. Police have promised not only to reward the person who would give information about the alleged bomber, whose photo has been released but will also keep their identity secret.

This would help in arresting facilitators of the alleged bomber, the police said.

The bombing took place near the office of the inspector general of police Balochistan on Gulistan Road.

The Balochistan government spokesperson, Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, said the suspected bomber, likely travelling in Toyota Corolla, tried to break a security post to target police office situated close by, but blew up after policemen standing guard at the location attempted to stop him.