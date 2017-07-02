MIRPUR (AJK) - The state-run Special Communications Organisation (SCO) is all set to connect Azad Jammu & Kashmir with rest of the world through fast-paced 3G and 4G internet services.

SCO Acting Commanding Officer Tariq Bangish disclosed this while launching S-Load - the pre-paid Super Card for the facility of its valued customers for swift recharge of their cell phone - SCOM service.

Bangish told the media on the occasion that the SCO has successfully completed the experiment of the execution and use of the fast-paced 3G and 4G internet service in AJK. He underlined that free experimental swift internet service was provided for the subscribers of SCO's telecom products in past two weeks in Mirpur and various other parts of AJK till June 30.

He continued that fast internet service would be available to the telephone/internet users in AJK soon after the final and formal approval by the concerned telephone authorities of the Government of Pakistan - likely to be in the near future.

Elaborating the phased upgradation of the existing 2G to 3G and 4G domain in Mirpur division, Bangish said that in Phase-I of the upgradation plan, 17 out of 41 sites were upgraded to 3G and 4G by March 31 this year. The upgraded sites including 6 in Mirpur city, 3 in Dadayal city, 3 sites in Kotli city and rest of the sites in Bhimbher, Dhanderkot, Brnala, Islamagarh and Chaksawari towns.

He said that in 2nd phase, 24 remaining sites and 20 additional sites would be upgraded to 3G and 4G in Mirpur, Bhimbher and Kotli city. And in Phase III, 47 new sites would be brought in to being in Mirpur division to facilitate maximum of the users of the SCOs telecom products, he added.

Referring to the newly-launched Super Card - the S-Load for quick recharge of the cell service of SCOM, he said that the SCOM users would be able to recharge through the Super Card worth Rs300 and Rs500 for 15 days and one month respectively.

Time is swiftly getting nearer to furnish entire Azad Jammu & Kashmir including all three districts of Mirpur division with the fast-paced domain of information technology - the 3G and 4G, meeting the long-standing demand of the local internet users for swift linking with rest of the world through this latest internet service, he said.

He said that with the installation of the masts of upcoming 3G and 4G internet domain service across AJK so far, all is set to switch on the much-awaited fast service of internet soon after the final approval by the government.

Unveiling the so-far progress by the state-run SCO about the much-awaited arrival of the swift internet service, he said that his organisation was determined to furnish its valuable customers with all latest means of telecommunication.

He said that after the SCO had completed the basic assignment of designing 3G and 4G project, it was in the final stage. He said that with the advent of a new dawn in the telecommunication sector through the latest swift means of information technology, the SCO was always bent upon providing its valued customers with the latest facilities at par with its contemporaries operating at national and international level.

He said that in response to the rising demand of the internet in Mirpur city, the SCO has expanded the net work to accommodate maximum consumers seeking the service the SCO is running successfully. He said that at least 2,000 new internet connections were granted to the applicants in Mirpur city during recent past. Rest of the pending applications are being entertained on seniority basis the expansion of the local network, he said.

The officer also declared to improve the call centre service of the SCO especially for the landline for ensuring the delivery of the swift information to the telephone users just on first dialing.

