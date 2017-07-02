MIRPUR (AJK)-Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan said that the people have pinned hopes on the newly-elected members of the British parliament for the realisation of the Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

Addressing UK-based Pakistani and Kashmiri community in Bradford city late Friday, President Masood said that the clout of the Kashmiri and Pakistani diaspora in the UK has sped up their efforts to educate the British lawmakers about the Indian atrocities and human rights violations in the Occupied Kashmir, says a message reaching from Bradford here on Saturday.

Sardar Masood is currently on a visit to United Kingdom heading a delegation of elected representatives and others from AJK to raise Kashmir issue in the western world.

Masood congratulated 12 British members of Parliament from Kashmiri and Pakistan over their success in the recent elections. He particularly thanked the members of the House of Commons who had held a debate in January this year at which they had expressed their support for the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination. He called for activation of the UN's role in resolving Kashmir issue and demanded that India end its brutalities in the Occupied Kashmir.

Masood Khan said that the print, electronic and social media were reporting Indian atrocities in IOK but many governments in the West were hesitant to act because of their trade and economic interests tied with India. He called on them not to look the other way when India, in violation of international law, kills and imprisons Kashmiris with impunity in IOK and across the Line of Control.

He said that the Kashmir dispute could not be resolved through military means. "It is high time to accelerate political and diplomatic struggle to liberate Kashmir and this track was stronger than Indian occupation forces' brutal military campaign and terrorism in Kashmir", he said. He said: "Kashmiris will win and prevail no matter what because they are championing a just cause and they rejected the illegal occupation of the IOK. If India has failed to annex Kashmir through oppression in the past seventy years, it won't be able to do so now," he said.

Paying tribute to Kashmir youth, he said Kashmir is ringing with the slogans of freedom freedom from Indian captivity. These voices could not be silenced, he said. The AJK president said that the Kashmir issue is an international issue; its resolution should not be left to the manipulation of India through the farce of bilateral talks which have not produced any result.

He thanked Pakistan and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation for their steadfast support to the cause of Kashmir and underlined that Kashmiris' resolve had become stronger than ever to get their inalienable right of self-determination.