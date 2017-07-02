/AGENCIES-MANDI BAHAUDDIN/SAHIWAL/HAFIZABAD/BHAKKAR-As many as 13 persons including four minors, two of them girls were killed in different incidents of violence and road accidents here the other day.

According to police, a Mandi Bahauddin-bound van was on the way from Kharian. Near Mojianwal, 20 km away from here, it collided with a truck head-on. As a result, driver and two minor girls died on the spot and 12 other passengers got injured critically.

In another incident, Raees of Rukan village in Tehsil Malakwal was on the way to Chout Dheran on a motorbike. He was hit by another motorcycle coming from opposite direction. Resultantly, both of them sustained critical injuries. Raees died on the spot while the other motorcyclist was shifted to hospital.

In Sahiwal, Ghulam Abbas Kathia of Chak 22/14-L was gunned down by rivals. They accused were identified as Azhar Abbas, Javeed Hameed and Muzammil Kathia.

Shah Kot police said that crossfire occurred between two rival parties during which Ghulam Abbas was shot dead. Police registered a case against the accused and launched investigation.

In Hafizabad, an elderly man identified as Baba Ghulam Muhammad was electrocuted in his house when he received serious electric shocks while repairing an electric motor.

In another incident, a fourth-grader of Jurian village drowned while beating heat in the Jurian distributary. He was son of a renowned teacher Faiz Rasool. His dead body was recovered after frantic efforts of the villagers.

Similarly, dead body of 70-year-old man was recovered from the QB-Link Canal near Ahmadpur Chattha. Some villagers spotted the dead body floating in the canal and informed the police which fished out the body and shifted to the local morgue. Identity of the dead body could not be ascertained yet.

In Bhakkar, three persons including two children were crushed to death after a bus hit a motorcyclist in Totak area.

According to media reports, a speeding bus crushed three motorcyclists on its way. Consequently all the three died on the spot.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the incident spot and shifted the dead bodies to a nearby hospital.

Later, angry people staged a protest against the incident and set the bus on fire.

In Narowal, two persons were electrocuted while several others sustained severe electric shocks when a passenger bus accidentally touched a high tension power line here on Saturday.

Police said that passenger bus mistakenly touched high tension power line passing over Nounar Road in Narowal.

Two passengers died of electrocution while several others were affected.

The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Cop chasing bandits shot dead



SIALKOT-A police sub-inspector was shot dead by four armed dacoits while chasing them near Domala Bus Stop in the neighbouring Narowal district here today.

According to police, some dacoits were fleeing after looting people, when Sub-Inspector Ziaullah, on a tip-off, started chasing them. The accused opened fire on him due to which he sustained critical injuries. The injured SI was rushed to Narowal DHQ Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds. He was posted at the Narowal City police station.

Later, the slain cop was laid to rest in his native graveyard in village Lungiyaan-Narowal.