SIALKOT-The water level reduced to 121,000 cusec from 181,000 cusec in the River Chenab at Head Marala near here on Saturday.

Focal person for district flood Dr Umer Sher Chatha said that there was a big 60,000 cusecs reduction in the water in River Chenab. He said that the whole flood situation was totally under control in Sialkot district as all the Chenab, Tavi and Jammu rivers as well as seasonal Nullahs Dek, Aik, Bhed and Palkhu were flowing normally in Sialkot district.

He added that the district administration was round-the-clock monitoring the flood situation at Head Marala. There was a low level flood in River Chenab at Head Marala-Sialkot here on Friday, as the flow of water rose to 181,000 cusecs in this river after the release of more than 100,000 cusec water in River Chenab by India, the senior officials of Irrigation Department added.