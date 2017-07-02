MUZAFFARGARH- The policemen must treat the people politely to win over public trust and bridge the gap between police and the common man, DPO Awais Ahmed Malik emphasised.

Addressing a cheque distribution ceremony at police lines, he said that politeness and adherence to the rule of law will be helpful in providing speedy justice to the poor and oppressed segments of society. The DPO pointed out that maintaining law and order should be the police's top priority. On the occasion, he also distributed cheques worth Rs3.7 million to investigation officers for the expense of investigation process. The DPO also warned them of stern action if they are found guilty of corruption.

SP (investigations) Saifullah Khan Khattak, DSP (city) Imran Razzaq and DSP Saadullah Khan also attended the ceremony.