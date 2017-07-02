LAHORE - Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz said on Saturday the future of One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative was very bright as it offered great opportunities.

Talking to mediamen, he said in globalisation trade was only for rich people but now the trend was declining and development was increasing.

He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project was not against anyone, adding it was a great opportunity for economic progress and development in the region. "We want good relations with all countries, adding that country's interests will always be kept on priority," he added.

Sartaj Aziz said Kashmir issue was being highlighted on all forums in a best way, adding people in India were also raising voice against the atrocities on innocent Kashmiris.

Earlier, he attended the 125th Founder's Day ceremony of Government Islamia College, Lahore and speaking on the occasion he shared his memories as a student in the college.

He informed the participants of the ceremony about his interaction with Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and about the teachers who always motivated students to achieve big goals.

Government Islamia College Principal Prof Tahir Javed and others also spoke on the occasion.