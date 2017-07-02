SIALKOT-The Municipal Committee Daska approved its Rs333 million budget for the fiscal year 2017-2018 amid boycott by the opposition.

Chairman Khawaja Atif Raza presided over the budget session. He said that no new tax has been levied in this budget as it was totally a people-friendly and tax free budget. He said that a Rs110 million would be spent on the development schemes and Rs124 million for the salaries of Daska MC employees. On the occasion, all the 19 opposition members boycotted the budget session and termed it an anti-public budget.

Likewise, the Pasrur Municipal Committee also approved its Rs247 million tax-free budget for the financial year 2017-2018. Chairman Pasrur Municipal Committee Altaf Shafi presided over the budget session.

He said that a sum of Rs70 million had been allocated for the development schemes to be carried out soon in Pasrur city. Municipal Corporation Sialkot has already approved its Rs1.20 billion "tax-free" budget for the fiscal year 2017-2018. Mayor Tauheed Akhtar said that total expenditures would be Rs1.12 billion and Sialkot Municipal Corporation would raise an income of Rs73 million through the budget. He said that Rs320 million have been allocated for different development schemes, Rs736 million for non-development schemes and Rs. 456 million have been allocated for the salaries of the employees of Sialkot Municipal Corporation as well. he said that no new tax has been levied in this budget.

CASES FILED: Police registered a Rs9.1 million fraud case against the manager of a local travel agency. Accused Naveed swindled Rs9.1 million by issuing travel tickets to different clients through fraud. Police have started investigation, with no arrest, in this regard.

A special team of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) raided Shakargarh, and arrested proclaimed offender Ansar Ali in a human trafficking case. The accused would send people abroad illegally after getting big amounts. The FIA has sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case.