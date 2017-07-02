KABUL: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani says the Afghan government is not asking Pakistan to bring peace in Afghanistan as the Afghan government wants reconciliation with the country, apparently pointing towards his earlier remarks regarding an undeclared war being waged in Afghanistan.

Speaking to a gathering for the introduction of the new high peace council chief, President Ghani said the Afghan government and nation wants peace with Pakistan, emphasising that Afghanistan is not expecting Pakistan to bring peace.

The Afghan president has been insisting that the country is facing an undeclared war as the Afghan officials accuse Pakistan for supporting and providing sanctuaries to the terrorist groups in its soil, the local Afghan media reported Sunday.

Earlier, President Ghani had said that for peace in Afghanistan it is important that the Afghan government should reach to a peace agreement with Pakistan first.

He alleged last year that the Taliban insurgents would not last even for a month in case they do not receive support from the outside, pointing towards Pakistan.

The Afghan officials earlier said that the deadly explosion near the embassy of Germany in Kabul was plotted by the Haqqani network in Pakistan, although the leaders of the network and the Taliban have rejected their role in the devastating attack that killed over one hundred and fifty people.