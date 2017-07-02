ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and business community have slammed the government for missing tax collection target by wide margin during previous fiscal year 2016-17 and asked to introduce drastic reforms in taxation system of the country.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) collected Rs3392 billion during last financial year as against the target of Rs3621 billion making shortfall of Rs229 billion. The tax collection is Rs159 billion less than the revised tax collection target of Rs3521 billion. The shortfall in tax collection would make difficult for the government to restrict budget deficit at revised target of 4.1 percent of the GDP during the year 2016-17. The government had already revised the budget deficit target to 4.1 percent of the GDP (Rs1.376 trillion) as against the budget target of 3.8 percent of the GDP (Rs1.276 trillion) due to the shortfall in tax collection.

Meanwhile, former finance minister who is also PPP’s Senator, Saleem Mandviwalla, has said, “PML-N claims of booming economy are confined in advertisements, in reality. The FBR failed to achieve even revised tax target of Rs3521 billion”. He further said that PPP government increased tax revenue by 100 percent, as it enhanced from Rs1000 billion in 2008 to Rs2000 billion in 2013. However, he said, the incumbent government has not increased much tax revenues. “In the last four years, the FBR collection just increased from Rs2000 billion to Rs3300 billion - which is a complete failure of PML-N government,” he added.

Senator Mandviwalla, who is also chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue, also said that FBR had no plan to increase tax net of the country.

Meanwhile, Khalid Iqbal Malik, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has called upon the FBR to introduce drastic reforms in consultation with private sector in the taxation system as the prevailing tax regime has failed to improve tax revenue and achieve annual tax collection targets.

He said despite applying all tactics and means, the tax authority has missed the annual tax collection target which was a cause of concern as it would create new problems for the economy. He said the Parliament had approved tax collection target of Rs3.621 trillion for FY2016-17 while the federal finance minister had revised it downward to Rs3.521 billion, but FBR reportedly collected Rs3.392 billion till 30th June, 2017 which showed that the tax authority failed to achieve even the revised tax collection target.

He said the shortfall in tax revenue has surfaced despite the fact that the federal government had levied additional taxes and charged higher sales tax on petroleum products. He said this state of affairs showed that the present tax system was not helpful in promoting business activities and strengthening the economy.

Khalid Iqbal said that to show improved tax revenue, the tax authority used to withhold billions of rupees of tax refunds of business community every year, which was unfortunate. He said the tax refunds of around Rs300 billion were still stuck up with the FBR due to which the exporters and businessmen were facing liquidity problems. He stressed that FBR should clear all tax refunds on urgent basis that would facilitate in improving country’s falling exports.

He said the high tax rates and large number of taxes in Pakistan were major hurdle in promoting tax culture in the country. He emphasized that the authority should bring down tax rates and reduce number of taxes that would be instrumental in encouraging tax culture and improving tax revenue. He said instead of putting more burden on existing taxpayers, FBR should focus on expanding tax base that was the best approach to enhance tax collection. He said an easy and business-friendly tax regime was the key to put the economy on fast track growth.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting on Saturday at the Ministry of Finance on matters relating to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue Haroon Akhtar Khan, chairman FBR, and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance and FBR attended the meeting.

The finance minister was updated on the latest status of the collection of tax revenue. He was informed that the final revenue figures were being compiled and a final position would emerge in the next few days. The finance minister instructed the FBR officials to expedite the process and ensure that all the amounts deposited up to 30th June are duly accounted for.

The finance minister congratulated the outgoing Chairman FBR Dr Muhammad Irshad on completion of his tenure. He also presented him with a memento as a token of the appreciation of his services. The minister expressed his best wishes to Dr Irshad for his future endeavours.