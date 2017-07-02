Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif stated that he had no role in release of CIA contractor Raymond Davis.

While talking to media, Sharif stated that Punjab government did not pay Diyyat to relatives of the killed.

“Even there is no mention of Punjab government in the book of Raymond Davis,” he said.

The Chief Minister stated that question should be asked to those who are mentioned in the book.

Earlier, In his book the ex-CIA contractor Raymond Davis wrote that former President Asif Ali Zardari, GD ISI General Pasha and current Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif collaborated for his release from Pakistani jails where he was under arrest for killing two innocent citizens.

The book has started uproar in Pakistan and serious backlash from citizens.

On January 27, 2011, Davis killed two allegedly armed men in Lahore, Pakistan. Although US held the stance that he has diplomatic immunity but was sent to jail under criminal charges. After a month of the incident US revealed that Davis is a CIA contractor in Pakistan.

A diplomatic crisis was instigated between Pakistan and US over him especially in context of anger in Pakistani public regarding Davis and US.

Raymond Davis, however, was released after payments were made to families of deceased under Sharia Law of 'Diyyat'. The law allows families of deceased to receive money from the culprit.