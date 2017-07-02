MULTAN: District Emergency Officer Dr Kaleemullah has said the samples of 125 unidentified victims, who died in oil tanker blaze on Bahawalpur highway, have been sent for the DNA testing.

As many as 64 charred bodies out of 189 have already been identified. He added that samples of 126 family members of the missing persons in the tragedy have also been acquired.

He said that 81 injured are under treatment at different hospitals including 25 in B.V Hospital, 14 in THQ Ahmedpur East, 25 in Nishtar Burn Unit, and 17 in AIMC Jinnah Hospital Lahore.