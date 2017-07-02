ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Saturday the top civil and military leadership of Pakistan allowed ex-spy of the United States’ Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Raymond Davis leave the country scot-free despite four deaths.

The opposition party leader said in a Tweet, “A shameful account of how our top political and military leadership collaborated to let a cold blooded killer, responsible for 4 deaths, go scot-free.”

Khan called on his fellow countrymen and women to read CIA operative Raymond Davis’ memoir, which was released on June 27 and has stirred intense debate across Pakistan and worldwide.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Imran said, “This book should be read by Pakistanis to understand why we are treated with so little respect internationally.” Raymond Davis — the CIA operative who sparked a diplomatic row after gunning down two men on the streets of Lahore in January 2011 – has penned his side of the story for the first time in a memoir titled ‘The Contractor: How I Landed in a Pakistani Prison and Ignited a Diplomatic Crisis’.

In 2011, Davis had reportedly gunned down two young men at Lahore’s Qurtaba Chowk which he claimed to commit in ‘self-defence’. He was imprisoned and then released for blood money or diyat in return for the families of both Faizan and Faheem.

Davis credited then ISI chief General (r) Ahmed Shuja Pasha, President Asif Zardari, PM Yousuf Raza Gilani, Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States Husain Haqqani, Nawaz Sharif, John Kerry and attorney Peter Strasser for defending his case and helping in his release from the Kot Lakhpat Jail.





Agencies