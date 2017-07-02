LAHORE - Criticising the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique said Saturday that JIT was an investigating body and not an interrogative one.

Addressing the PML-N workers, Kh Saad Rafique passionately spoke out against conspiracies being hatched to dethrone Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. “Are you conducting an investigation or fishing for big names?” he asked. “Why was Hussain Nawaz’s picture leaked? Did anyone inform the nation about that?” he said.

The railways minister said that elected governments in Pakistan were not allowed to govern consistently. He said the government of Prime Minister Sharif faced conspiracies from certain quarters since it took over the reins of power.

Saad said that certain foreign powers wanted Pakistan to become the next Syria or Egypt.

He said those who were favouring one-sided accountability can plunge the country into disorder.

Saad said an honourable judge had likened the savior of the country to the ‘godfather’, which should not have been the case. He said Sharif tried to put the country on the right track. “But, after securing votes, we were prevented from doing our work,” he alleged.

Saad paid tribute to Prime Minister Sharif, referring to him as the saviour of Pakistan. The federal minister said that he had been imprisoned in every era since PML-N had never shaken hands with dictatorial forces.

“In a bid to pull us down, Imran Khan is also pulling himself down as well,” he said.

He said it was Nawaz Sharif who had led the lawyers’ movement in broad daylight despite the threat to his life while Imran was in hiding at that time.

Saad also took shots at the PPP and PML-Q leadership when he said that Asif Zardari was dismissed by the public due to his abysmal performance.

Saad Rafiq said that during the PTI sit-in protest in 2014, the federal capital and PTV building were attacked. He paid tribute to former army chief General (r) Raheel Sharif for playing a positive role in the entire episode.

Agencies add: He said, “Imran’s turn will not come if we are brought down. If we collapse, Imran too will collapse”.

He said Imran will have to shoulder the blame if any incident took place in the country. “People around Imran Khan advise him to hurl allegations.”

The minister said ‘Godfather’ and ‘Sicilian Mafia’ terms used by the court hurt PMLN voters.

“Where should we look to when court compares us with Sicilian Mafia? We are neither Godfather nor Sicilian Mafia,” the minister said.

“Umpire was asked to lift his finger but it didn’t happen. Umpire has realized now he is the protector of the Constitution and law,” said Saad.

The railways minister said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will always respect the judiciary and will bow its head before the institution.

Imran should learn the lessons that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party learnt after decades of rivalry, he added.

The minister said that his party would not stoop to the level of the PTI leaders and its young workers who do not realise the decades of hard work and sacrifices political leaders gave for democracy.

“People might disagree with our politics but even our opponents cannot deny we fought against civil and military dictatorships,” Rafique added.

Saad said PML-N was being victimised as it wanted the rule of law and constitution in the country.

He said the PML-N had come into power by getting votes from the people but it was not being allowed to work and serve the nation. “What is our crime? What is crime of our leader Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif,” he questioned.

Saad said the PML-N had always worked for progress of the country, and it had made Pakistan a nuclear power. It remained impartial in the war against Yemen, it offered mediation between Iran and Saudi Arabia, it installed power generation plants and launched several other projects.

Criticising Imran Khan, he said: “Khan Sahib, if you will try to expel us from politics through undemocratic means, we won’t go alone; you will also have to go.”

The minister said that the enemies of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) wanted to derail the country and were hatching conspiracies against the PML-N government.

Saad said that politics of confrontation and allegations would give nothing to the country.

He said that a campaign of character assassination was underway against the Sharif family.