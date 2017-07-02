According to Radio Pakistan, Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zakaria says India is involved in terror financing and terrorist activities in Pakistan.

In an interview, he said India has been using the soil of Afghanistan against Pakistan to promote terrorism.

Nafees Zakaria said Indian subversive designs against Pakistan have been exposed after the trial of Kulbhushan Yadhave and his confessional statement of Ahsanullah Ahsan.

The spokesman said Indian barbaric activities against innocent Kashmiris in the Occupied Kashmir have also been exposed to the world.

He said Pakistan has informed the United Nations General Assembly and international community regarding Indian atrocities and human rights violations in the Occupied valley.

Nafees Zakaria said Kashmiri people are struggling for their basic right to self determination.