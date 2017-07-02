Indian troops, in their continued acts of state terrorism, killed 37 Kashmiris including two young boys during the last month of June.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, six youth were killed in fake encounters.

The killings rendered two women widowed and two children orphaned.

During the period, 775 people were injured due to the firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells on peaceful protesters by Indian troops and police personnel.

196 persons including Hurriyet leaders, activists and youth were arrested.

56 women were disgraced and 117 residential houses were damaged by the troops, paramilitary and police personnel during siege and search operations in the month.