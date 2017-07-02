KARAK - Adviser to the Prime Minister Ameer Muqam said on Saturday that Indus Highway would be upgraded to express way with Rs70 billion.

He was addressing a public gathering in in Chokara. He said that the two power grid stations Sabirabad and Sirajbaba would be made functional in three months to fulfil longstanding demand of the people of the district.

Muqam further announced to install gas sale meter station (SMS) for union councils Bahaderkhel and Naripanos in shortest possible time. The Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader claimed that after coming into power in 2013, government started struggle to root out terrorism from the country and added that the people would acknowledge that terrorism had considerably been reduced in the country.

He strongly criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and said that he was enemy of the progress of the country. He claimed that the PTI-led Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government had miserably failed in bringing any change in the province and added that the PTI had made the province more backward in four years. He said that it was shameful that the chief minister and even MPAs were involved in corruption.

Muqam said that in district Karak, the MPA and his close relatives were fighting for corruption. He alleged that Imran Khan was residing in Galyat in official residency with the official expenditures. The advisor claimed that the opposition would face disappointment in Panama case.

He further said that in 2018 general election, the PML-N would come into power with majority on the basis of performance. He said that the oil and gas royalty fund would be enhanced for district Karak if the PML-N was voted into power in the province in the next election and claimed that the people of district Karak had foremost right over gas produced from their soil.

On the occasion, PML-N Central Joint Secretary Rehmat Salam Khattak claimed that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would visit Karak within a month. He demanded that the government should provide gas in every nook and corner of the district and also waive all illegal fines on monthly power bills to make the consumers regular bill payers.

He also regretted that the MPA of PTI and his father were fighting for tenders which, he said, was an open proof of corruption. He said that PTI had destroyed the culture of Pashtuns.

On the occasion, district president Rasool Khan and general secretary Mian Akhlaq also spoke to the gathering.