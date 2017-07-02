KAMALIA - The Pakistan Army and other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) are making all-out efforts for the elimination of sectarianism and terrorism from the country but some elements on social media intend to foil their efforts.

This was stated by JUI-S Punjab Media Cell Coordinator Pir Yousuf Bukhari while talking to media here the other day. He condemned the campaign on social media started after terror attack in Parachinar to provoke sectarianism in the country. He urged the LEAs to arrest those spreading hate on social media, adding that no one would be allowed to run a hate campaign on social media against people of any school of thought. He said terrorists have no religion and are fulfilling the enemy's agenda by creating chaos and sectarian conflicts in Pakistan through such cowardice attacks. He said the entire nation supports Pak Army in war against terrorism. He underlined the role of Ulema for the elimination of terrorism from the country. He also reiterated the pledge to cooperate with armed forces for maintaining peace across the country.