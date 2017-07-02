PESHAWAR - Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Construction and Works (C&W) department introduced a new app and software for billing system with an aim to uproot possibilities of kickbacks in contracts of development schemes, particularly mega projects.

A press statement issued here on Saturday said that the application was introduced following the directives of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Pervez Khatak for effectively discouraging commission mafia and eliminating chances of corruption in government machinery.

The app has been launched in Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority (PKHA) and Provincial Building Construction (PBC) on pilot basis and all the contractors and officials of the C&W have been asked to comply forthwith. The department has already implemented e-tendering system to avoid dummy contracts, eliminate ineligible contractors and undo other anomalies that were otherwise rampant in past regimes.

Prior to launching the software, a meeting for evaluation of the software was held with the Advisor to the Chief Minister for C&W Akbar Ayub Khan in the chair at C&W Secretariat, Peshawar.

After thorough discussion on the system, decisions were made to reflect in the software like; record of measurement would be replaced with abstract of cost in the billing software, each activity in e-tendering from bidding till issuance of work order would be time bound, divisional office shall upload bill of qualities (BoQ) within three days of publication of notice inviting tenders (NIT) in newspapers, bidding would be opened on the same date and time mentioned in the NIT, divisional office would evaluate the biding within ten days, superintendent engineer shall approve the evaluated bid within seven days, chief engineer shall also approve the evaluated bid within seven days, divisional office would issue work order within seven days after approval of the bid, a note for enhancement of powers in tender approval and technical sanction (TS) of superintending engineers in delegation of power be moved, the TS would be accorded before but not later than approval of the tender, every individual project should have its own measurement book (MB), after completion of the project, the MB would be mandatorily submitted to the divisional officer by crossing the unused pages of the MB and putting the final date of measurements.

In this regard, a circular would be issued to all divisional offices/divisional account officers to ensure sanctity of MB. The divisional officers would initiate criminal proceeding against the contractors submitting fake call deposit apart from blacklisting of the firm. The billing software system would keep reference of laboratory reports.

In order to enhance productivity of junior clerks in divisional offices qualification of diploma in information technology from a recognised technical board would be added in the recruitment rules for the posts of junior clerk. The software developed to monitor the progress of scheme right from the reflection in annual development program till award of contract.

Akbar Ayub Khan and Secretary C&W Muhammad Asif Khan appreciated the work and approved to implement the software.

KHATTAK FOR EFFICIENT TAXATION SYSTEM: Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak here on Saturday directed the Revenue and Excise Department to work out an efficient taxation system in the province.

He said that the relevant department should work out a comprehensive strategy for early recovery of taxes in the province. The KP chief minister was presiding over a meeting at KP House Nathiagali here.

Minister Excise Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel and Secretary Excise also attended the meeting.

The chief minister was briefed about different steps for tax recovery, facilitation of tax payers and the revenue collection mechanism.

Pervez Khattak also directed to evolve a comprehensive strategy for the facilitation of all those giving taxes. The department should have a separate facilitation mechanism for the tax payers, he said. Khattak also directed to improve the existing tax net.

He directed to be on target as all the governments needed taxes to run its affairs for providing efficient services to the people. Without an efficient taxation system, no government could give appropriate response to the people expectations, he added.

He said that we had reformed the system, giving an efficient system of revenue generations as it was a key to the process of facilitating the people and properly looking after the people’s welfare and their development. He called upon the Excise department to plan a strategy for achieving different targets.

The chief minister appreciated the performance of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Revenue authority and asked it to bring more dynamism to their performance.