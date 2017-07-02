KHANEWAL-Two widow sisters, with the connivance of their friends, bludgeoned to death their cousin allegedly for admonishing and prohibiting them from illicit relationship here in Kamran Colony on Saturday. According to police sources, Muhammad Hussain, son of Ibrahim Khokhar, resident of Bhayni Nazir Chak 167/10R would admonish his cousins - Patani Mai, widow Bashir Ahmed and Sayani Mai alias Parveen, widow Nazar Hussain, resident of street No-1 Kamran Colony over their alleged illicit relationship with Kashif Mughal, owner of Pak Burger Shop Khanewal and his friends. On Saturday, someone from their neighbour tipped off Hussain Khokhar about the presence of Kashif Mugal and his friends in the house of Pathani Mai. He rushed to the house and after some argument, all four present there attacked Hussain Khokar with baton, iron rods and pistol. He got critical injuries and breathed his last on the spot. On information, the Khanewal City Police reached the spot and arrested three of the accused - Patani Mai, Sayni Mai and Kashif Mughal while their another unidentified accomplice fled the scene.

The police have registered FIR No 320/17 on the application of Muhammad Hanif, brother of the deceased man and have started further investigation.

In another incident, a young man identified as Zohaib, 22, resident of Multan drowned in a canal near Katcha Khu while taking bath. Rescue 1122 recovered the dead body from the canal and handed over the heirs.