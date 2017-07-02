MARDAN - Mardan police on Saturday arrested a man pretending to be the son of a federal minister along with five others and recovered arms and narcotics from their vehicle.

Police said that two vehicles were stopped on suspicion at Sharif Abad Chowk. During interrogation, a man, identified as Ahmad, pretended himself to be the son of Federal Minister for Petroleum Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, police said.

Police said that two of the other persons sitting in the vehicle pretended themselves as personnel of Khyber Agency Khasadar Force and FC. During interrogation, all of them were proved as liars, police claimed.

Police said that the man who pretended to be the son of the federal minister belonged to Rawalpindi whereas four others were residents of Khyber Agency and Charsadda.

Police recovered one kilogram of hashish, 12 grams of ice, one pistol, one Kalashnikov and several cartridges from their vehicle. Police have launched the investigation from the accused and important revelations are expected.