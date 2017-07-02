NOORPUR THAL- PML-N leaders including MNA Shakir Bashir Awan said that the government was serving the public devotedly and have taken forward the agenda of progress over the last four years.

Some elements tried to hinder the journey of progress for their vested interests but people foiled their conspiracies, he said while addressing an Eid Milan party at his house. He said that people were aware of negative politics of those tried to halt the progress by ridiculing development projects. He said that such elements could not deceive the public anymore.

'Today, there is politics of hard working, honesty and transparency on one side and negative politics of impeachment, lies and baseless allegations on the other side." he added. PML-N Youth wing provincial leader Malik Khalid Awan and other local leaders also addressed the meeting.