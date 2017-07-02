KASUR-Ward No-6 of Kasur city depicts the look of a waste dump due to heaps of garbage and accumulated sewage.

The Nation's survey report reveals that the sanitary workers remain absent from duty and are rarely witnessed in the area. Residents of the area alleged that the sanitary workers pay monthly to the area supervisors and do not perform duty. Besides, sewage system of the area has destroyed due to indifference of the authorities concerned, they regretted, adding that it has resulted in sewage blockage which has turned streets of the locality into ponds of dirty water. "Residents of the locality have reportedly been fallen victims to diseases due to mosquitoes' bites, who are growing in the area due to sewage accumulation," they expressed their concerns.

They demanded Deputy Commissioner Ammara Khan and TMC chairman Haji Ayaz Ahmed Khan to look into the grave situation and order the officials concerned for cleanliness in the area.

ENCROACHMENTS REMOVED

The patrolling police eliminated encroachments from main roads of Kasur city during three-hour operation conducted here the other day.

According to official sources, the operation was launched under directives from Additional Punjab IG Highway Patrolling Amjad Javed Saleemi and SSP Babar Bakht Qureshi. DSP (patrolling) Shehzadi Gulfam supervised the operation conducted on Depalpur Road, Adda Ellahabad, Then Morr and Adda Khuddian. The personnel removed donkey carts, fruit-vegetable vendors and illegally established rickshaw and bus stands. They also warned people not to re-encroach the area. DPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi lauded performance of the patrolling police.

3 corrupt cops sacked, arrested

Three corrupt policemen were terminated and put behind bars here the other day.

DPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi took the action following host public complaints about corrupt practices of the cops including Sub-Inspector Abbas, ASI Shafqat Mehmood and Head Constable Ghulam Muhammad. The DPO ordered probe which established the allegations. In the light of the inquiry report, the district police officer terminated the cops and put behind bars. The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) also registered cases against the corrupt officials.

On the occasion, DPO Ali Rizvi said that the corrupt officials have no place in the police department and they will be made an example for others.

21 kite flyers held in op

Police launched a vigorous crackdown on kite-flyers in different areas of the district and arrested 21 of them.

According to police, the operation was launched under special directives from DPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi. SDPOs of the respective areas including Kasur city, Khuddian, Mustafabad, Kot Radha Kishan, Chunian and Pattoki supervised the operation during which 21 kite flyers were held with hundreds of kites and string rolls.

On the occasion, DPO Ali Rizvi said that kite flying is a dangerous activity and cannot be allowed. He appealed to the parents to keep their children away from kite flying. He also ordered the SDPOs to ensure implementation of the kite-flying ban in their respective jurisdiction.