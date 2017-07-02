LAHORE: Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said that Panama papers have no legal value.

While addressing an event Railway Minister said that the government or state institutions should not make popular decisions.

Regarding Panama case he said that Panama papers have no legal value and only in Pakistan these papers were taken seriously. Due to this a sitting prime minister and his family has been dragged into court.

He also said that now JIT had started calling daughters too. He was referring to JIT summoning Maryam Nawaz, daughter of prime minister on July 5.

Saad Rafique also said "Still our heads will continue to bow down in front of the courts."