Bakhtawar Bhutto said that the people need to be educated and taught basic values about dealing with transgenders in Pakistan.

A video has gone viral on social media which shows that a group of young boys and men are harassing transgenders in Murree.

Bakhtawar said that animal behavior can be seen in the crowd,

Shocking animal behaviour from entire crowd - mob mentality taken over. People need to be educated/re taught basic values https://t.co/v7rXIBYvDV — Bakhtawar B-Zardari (@BakhtawarBZ) July 1, 2017





In the past few years civil society has started speaking up for the rights of the transgender community.