ISLAMABAD - Two major opposition parties — PPP and PTI — are all set to submit separate requisitions for early session of both houses of Parliament. Sessions of both houses of the Parliament were prorogued before Eidul fitr and new sessions are scheduled in second week of July.

The opposition parties are seemingly in hurry to take up issues, including alleged impediments in JIT working, Ahmed Pur Sharkia Oil tanker tragedy, alleged torture on Jamshed Dasti and recent wave of terrorism, on the floor of the parliament.

Sources in opposition parties said that they might submit requisitions in National Assembly Secretariat and Senate Secretariat to summon both houses next week.

The opposition parties in budget session (during Ramzan) mostly preferred to boycott proceedings of the house but now in a mood to give tough time to government on plethora of matters.

The opposition had also in previous sessions created a fuss, demanding resignation of the prime minister, what they called him no more “honest and morally upright” after Panamagate.

The PPP , sources said, will soon prepare a requisition with the signature of all senior MNAs to submit it to the NA Secretariat. “The PPP wants to debate the issues on floor of the houses,” said PPP MNA desiring not to be named. “The requisition for early National Assembly session will be submitted after consultation with the party seniors,” he said.

The PTI is also making up its mind to raise the issue on floor of the lower house. “The PTI may also submit a requisition to the National Assembly Secretariat very soon,” PTI MNA Shireen Mazari said.

According to the rules and procedures of National Assembly, the speaker is bound to convene the NA session within 14 days of submission of a requisition.

The government, sources said, might delay summoning of the 44th NA session. Parliamentary sources said the tentative date of the upcoming NA session is July 15. The MQM-P has distanced itself from rest of the opposition parties over these issues.