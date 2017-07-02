ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to contest the cases of imprisoned chief of Awami Raj Party and member National Assembly Jamshed Ahmed Dasti.

A five-member team of PTI lawyers headed by Babar Awan will take up the cases of Dasti.

According to a statement issued by PTI's Central Media Department, the team will file his bail application on Monday.

Meanwhile, a team of PTI lawyers headed by advocate Shahid Naseem Gondal met with Dasti in district jail Sargodha.

Dasti on Saturday signed the power of attorney for this purpose after the PTI lawyers’ team met him. The lawyers’ meeting with Dasti in jail lasted for almost 40 minutes, the statement said.

Last week, Dasti had been arrested minutes before he was scheduled to be released from Multan Central Jail after an anti-terrorism court approved his bail in different cases.

On June 29, several TV channels highlighted a video clip of MNA Dasti in which he accused police of manhandling him during his detention. He also said that he was kept in jail without any food for at least six days.

Dasti claimed that he was severely beaten up by police and rats and scorpions were released into his cell as a means of torturing him.

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Syed Mansoor Ali Shah had also taken notice of alleged torture on him and directed the judge of the anti-terrorism court and sessions judge Sargodha to visit the jail and submit a report.

However, a probe committee formed by the Punjab government in its medico-legal report said that no signs of torture were found on Dasti.

