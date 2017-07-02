MUZAFFARABAD - The Hizbul Mujahideen supreme commander vowed on Saturday to continue fighting until India relinquishes control of the Occupied Kashmir.

"We will not end this fight without liberating Kashmir from India," Syed Salahuddin said amid tight security at a news conference in Muzaffarabad.

The US State Department classified 71-year-old Salahuddin as a ‘global terrorist’ on the eve of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington last month, a decision the top Kashmiri freedom fighter said was only made to appease India. He said Hizbul Mujahideen only targets Indian forces and that the Islamic State group and Al-Qaeda have no presence in Kashmir.

"Donald Trump's decision will be thrown out if anyone challenges it in American courts," he said. "No other Western nation has endorsed what this crazy Donald Trump has done," he said.

Salahuddin denounced his designation as a terrorist by the United States, vowing to continue his armed fight against Indian rule over its part of the divided Himalayan territory.

Syed Salahuddin called the decision by US President Donald Trump's administration "idiotic", saying it was a gift to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was visiting Washington on Monday, the day Salahuddin was declared a Specially Designated Global Terrorist.

"They cannot quote a single incident to prove that we are terrorists," Salahuddin told reporters in Muzaffarabad, where he has been based for some 25 years as leader of the Hizbul Mujahideen, the largest of the anti-Indian Kashmiri groups.

"This idiocy can neither weaken our courage, nor stop the freedom struggle and the target-oriented actions of freedom fighters," he added, saying his fighters' attacks were on legitimate military targets as opposed to civilians.

Salahuddin called on the United Nations to implement its resolutions and give Kashmir's people the right to vote on independence or merging with Pakistan.

He said Hizbul Mujahideen may consider peace talks with India if Russia or China can guarantee that such talks would produce results.

Salahuddin later led a rally in the city and praised Pakistan for continued support in Kashmir. Gun-wielding Hizbul Mujahideen members wearing fatigues escorted his vehicle to the news conference venue. Security forces in Indian-occupied Kashmir have been accused by activists and rights groups of killing up to 100 protesters since new mass anti-India demonstrations broke out in September.

In Monday's announcement, the US State Department said that in September 2016 Salahuddin had threatened to train more Kashmiri suicide bombers and vowed to turn the Kashmir valley "into a graveyard for Indian forces".

As a consequence of the designation, US individuals are banned from engaging in financial transactions with Salahuddin and all his property in the United States is blocked.

Salahuddin, who is from Badgam town in Indian-held Kashmir, was a politician who turned to freedom fight after he lost an election for the Kashmir legislative assembly in 1987, which he says was "massively rigged" by India.

On Monday, Salahuddin had called for a "Week of Resistance," including two days of strikes starting July 8. That's the anniversary of last year's killing of Burhan Wani, a young protest leader whose death enraged people across Kashmir.

FOUR KILLED IN IHK VIOLENCE

Indian security forces shot dead a top militant who was accused of killing six police officers during a seven-hour gun battle in the disputed Kashmir region on Saturday.

Bashir Ahmad, alias Bashir Lashkari, was on India's most-wanted list and had a one million rupee bounty on his head. Ahmad killed six police officers in an ambush in the southern Anantnag district last month, the officials claimed.

Another militant, who police named as Azad Malik, was also killed during Saturday's joint army and police operation in Dailigam village, part of Anantnag.

Two civilians were also killed in the clash and 17 others, who had been trapped inside a house with the militants, were rescued, a police spokesman said.