ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of veteran journalist Sharif Farooq.

In a statement, the minister said that Sharif Farooq was an icon who made sterling contribution to the development of journalism in the country by following the internationally recognised norms and ethical codes of the profession and set worth emulating examples for others. His demise is a great loss to the institution of journalism, the MOS said.

She remarked that he was also a dedicated worker of the Pakistan Movement and throughout his life, had been espousing ideological moorings and objectives of the independence.

Marriyum said that the vacuum created by his departure would be difficult to fill for a long time and he would always be remembered for his services to the cause of journalism and Pakistan Movement.

Expressing her heartfelt condolences with the family of the deceased, she prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant the courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to overcome their irreparable loss.