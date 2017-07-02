Pakistan Tehrik Insaaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari alleged that Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique is allowing PMLN to rob the nation with his idea of democracy.

Mazari took to twitter and said, "BTW [by the way] Saad Rafique's idea of democracy is allowing PMLN to rob the nation & not be held accountable."

She further went on saying, "Jahalat reigns supreme in PMLN culture!"

This is not the first time that Mazari has referred to PML-N's 'jahalat'. Earlier, Mazari leveled serious blasphemy allegations against a twitter user and ruling party supporter.

It is not stupidity - it is Blasphemy. why FIA's Cyber Crime monitoring ignoring this and Zaid Hamid tweet threatening Shias? https://t.co/cldzBKf0VS — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) June 28, 2017

The twitter handle of Chaudry Wasim Azmat had made an analogy between the granddaughter of the Prophet Muhammad, who was taken to the court of Yazid after the battle of Karbala, and the daughter of Prime Minister, Maryum Nawaz, who has been asked to appear before the Panama case JIT. The twitter profile describes itself as a ‘free thinker, vegetarian and global citizen’ and is full of pro-PML-N rhetoric and tweets.