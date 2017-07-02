ARKANSAS - At least 17 people were shot after gunfire erupted at a concert in Little Rock, Arkansas early Saturday, police said on social media.

At least one person injured in the shooting at a venue called the Power Ultra Lounge was initially listed in critical condition and has since been upgraded to stable, Little Rock police said on Twitter.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was arrested in connection with the shooting.

"We do not believe this incident was an active-shooter or terror-related incident," police said on Twitter. "It appears to have been a dispute at a concert." None of the 17 shooting victims died, added the police.

Other people were trampled during the rush for the exits, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette newspaper, citing police.

The shooting started at about 2:30 am local time on Saturday, according to local media, which is 30 minutes after the club closes.

Some of the victims are juveniles. The Power Ultra Lounge hosted a concert by the hip-hop artist Finese 2Tymes on Friday night, according to the club's Facebook page.

GUNMAN KILLS DOCTOR IN NEW YORK

A doctor who had lost his job at a New York City hospital opened fire with an assault rifle inside the building on Friday, killing another physician and wounding six other people before taking his own life in a burst of apparent workplace-related violence, officials said.

The gunman, wearing a white medical lab coat, stalked two floors of the Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center, in the New York borough of the Bronx, and tried to set himself on fire before police searching the building found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot, Police Commissioner James O'Neill said.

One female physician was shot to death, and six other people were wounded, five seriously, including one who was shot in the leg, O'Neill said at a news conference.

Mayor Bill de Blasio characterized the shooting as an "isolated incident" that appeared to be "a workplace-related matter." He said that it was "not an act of terrorism."

"One doctor is dead, and there are several doctors who are fighting for their lives right now amongst those who are wounded," de Blasio told reporters. "This is a horrific situation unfolding in the middle of a place that people associate with care and comfort."





Agencies