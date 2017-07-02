HAFIZABAD-The administrator and three inspectors of Market Committee (MC) along with 45 others were booked on charges of allegedly allotting 49 plots in the new Grain Market Hafizabad on bogus foodgrains licences.

The case was registered by the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment.

According to the ACE, a trader Sheikh Mustafa Ishaq had submitted a complaint to the Punjab Anti-Corruption Director General and other officers. The complainant had pinpointed that according to rules, allotment of plots could only be made to the commission agents who had foodgrains licences before 2002. But Market Committee Secretary Shahbaz Cheema in collusion with other officials allotted plots in the new Grain Market to 45 bogus licence holders, he alleged.

The ACE DG ordered an inquiry into the complaint, which found allegations well-founded. Thereupon, a case under section 161/420/468/471 PPC was registered against market Committee Administrator Shoaibullah Tarar, three Inspectors - Shahid Pervaiz, Muhammad Waheed, Muhammad Safdar and 45 others. However, no arrest has been made yet.