ISLAMABAD - The federal government Saturday rubbished the move of Sindh government to expel the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from the province.

Officials in the federal ministry said the move to end the application of the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999 in the province is a non-starter as a province can’t terminate federal laws - as per the constitution.

The Sindh cabinet Friday gave approval to a draft bill introducing several amendments in the anti-corruption laws that would end the role of NAB in the province - which according to the Sindh government had ‘badly failed’ to contain corruption.

The insiders in the provincial government said that the draft bill would likely be tabled before the Sindh Assembly in the session starting from tomorrow (Monday).

The legal and constitutional experts said that the Sindh cabinet’s move to scrap laws governing functioning of NAB in the province would trigger a legal battle between Sindh and Centre.

The two are already at odds over issues like granting Rangers policing powers in Karachi and share in different development funds.

According to the draft, unanimously approved in Sindh cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, anti-corruption is the responsibility of the provinces, and any action undertaken by the federation will be deemed unconstitutional.

The draft bill also states that any amendment to anti-corruption laws will be undertaken by the provincial assembly, which can also repeal legislation by the federation. Also, two different acts of legislation also cannot be imposed on the province.

But the federal law ministry made it clear on Saturday that the whole exercise is contrary to the constitution and law of the land which do not empower the provincial governments to override the federal laws.

It insisted that the NAB laws would remain in vogue in the province, contrary to the claim of Sindh government.

Officials in the federal ministry said that Article 142 and 143 of the constitution empower the federal government to impose any law across the country. They said that in case of clash between laws of federation and province, it’s the federal law which prevails.

They further said that NAB is a constitutional body and it was approved by both the houses of the Parliament which have representation from all the four provinces, especially the upper house of the Parliament has equal representation from all the four provinces, so the provinces have consent and approval in all the legislation done in the Parliament.

Furthermore, they pointed out that the chairman of NAB is appointed by the mutual consultation of the prime minister and the leader of opposition in the national assembly, as happened in the case of the incumbent chairman.

The opposition leader in national assembly being from the PPP, the party that rules Sindh, the consent of Sindh was very much there. So, the Sindh government did not have any moral authority, besides its being on the wrong side legally and constitutionally.

On the other hand, Advocate General Sindh insists the provinces are fully empowered to bring their own accountability laws.

The provincial law minister said they want to bring Sindh out of NAB’s power which was biased against the opposition parties and had failed to control corruption.

According to provincial government plan, they would empower Anti-Corruption Department to fill the gap created by the NAB’s departure.

Under new arrangements, the chairman of the department would be a grade-20 officer and it would be empowered to even take action against ministers and secretaries.

A proposal to establish a provincial accountability commission is also being considered.