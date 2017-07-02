BAHAWALPUR/AHMEDPUR EAST/MULTAN-Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer and Senator Sirajul Haq has demanded the Supreme Court take suo motu notice of Ahmedpur East tanker inferno incident, and held the PML-N leadership responsible for the backwardness of the region.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif are responsible for poverty and illiteracy in the country as they have been ruling the country for many decades, he said talking to the media before condoling with the bereaved families in Ahmedpur East.

He said that the dogs of the rich eat butter and live in air-conditioned rooms while the poor people burn alive due to unavailability of health facilities. Sirajul Haq stated that the rulers have unkind heart as despite the big tragedy did not announce the establishment of a burn unit.

He also said the substandard medicines were being used for the treatment of injured people in the hospitals. He asked the government to ensure permanent source of income for the bereaved families. He said Jamaat-e-Islami would raise voice in the National Assembly and Senate to end the deprivations of the backward and impoverished region. He said that Parachinar, Quetta, Karachi and Ahmedpur East incidents had turned the country 's atmosphere gloomy.

Despite having resources, the government could not change the destiny of the masses, he regretted. He demanded the government adopt practical measures and allocate required funds for the uplift of the downtrodden.

He said he was in Makkah when the tragedy happened in Ahmedpur East so he directed JI leader Dr Syed Waseem Akhtar to reach the scene with his team and mobilise all the available resources for the affected people. However, Sirajul Haq said, he prayed in Khana Kaaba for the departed souls and recovery of all the injured. He also severely criticised the shifting of World Bank-funded burn unit project to Lahore from Bahwalpur and urged to establish more burn units in South Punjab.

Sirajul Haq said that it was the symbol of poverty that people arrived the scene to collect petrol in bottles and the chief minister himself admitted that the area is the grip of poverty and illiteracy. He asked the rulers to tell who was responsible of the day-by-day worsening situation.

Later, he drove to Basti Ramazan Joiya, Basti Nazirabad and Meharabwala and condoled with the bereaved families. He also visited Nazirabad graveyard and offered Fateha for the departed souls.

He went to Tehsil Headquarters Civil Hospital and inquired after the health of fire victim and presented bouquets to them. THQ MS Aurangzeb Malik briefed the senator about the condition of the injured persons. Before his departure for Bahawalpur, he visited the house of local journalist Javed Mughal whose younger brother Jamshed Mughal was burnt alive while covering the incident.

After condoling with the families, he said that the Ahmadpur East inferno could have been averted, had the local administration responded early.

He added that the rulers could not abolish backwardness from South Punjab despite their tall claims. He pointed out that the lives of dozens of injured could have been saved, if Bahawal Victoria Hospital had had a burn unit. He said that Mian brothers were in occupation of Punjab for the last 30 years but they failed to provide basic facilities like healthcare, education and employment for the people.

He was of the opinion that a large number of people died because the hospitals in nearby areas did not have any burn units. "The injured had to be shifted to Multan and Lahore which caused many casualties," he maintained. "The prime minister and chief minister came to Bahawalpur but they did not announce any burn unit for the area despite the tragedy," he added.

He said that he saw poverty, hunger and backwardness in the villages of Ahmadpur East he visited for condoling over the deaths. He maintained that the rulers stashed trillions of dollars in their foreign trips while on the other hand poor were forced to starve. "Today, South Punjab presents the view of an area of Africa," he said.

He said that the residents of South Punjab were also citizens of Pakistan and they had right on national resources. "I appeal to the government to give the residents of South Punjab the right to stay alive. They should be given healthcare and education facilities besides resources to lead a good life," he demanded.

He declared the JI would raise voice in Senate for the solution to the problems of South Punjab.