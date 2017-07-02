A passenger van caught fire when a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder burst into flames on Sunday near Multan's Head Muhammad Wala bridge, claiming lives of six travelers and wounding 24.

Rescue officials reported that the injured and the bodies were shifted to Nishtar Hospital Multan, however, the cause behind the blaze is yet to be determined.

Reportedly, the van was travelling from Layyah to Multan, carrying around 30 passengers.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has offered his condolences to the grieving families and directed the authorities to ensure the best treatment to the injured passengers.

CM has also summoned a report from the authorities over the issue.