ISLAMABAD: Tariq Shafi, cousin of Nawaz Sharif, reached the Federal Academy today morning to appear before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in Panama Papers Case.

State Water and Power Minister Abid Sher Ali drove Tariq Shafi into the JIT secretariat.

According to sources, questions were prepared by the JIT to be asked to Tariq Shafi.

Earlier, he was questioned by the JIT on May 15 for around 12 hours.