ISLAMABAD - Prime minister's cousin Tariq Shafi will appear before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the Panama Papers case on Sunday (today) for the second time.

After appearing before the JIT in May, Shafi had complained about mistreatment by the JIT. His lawyer Khawaja Haris had told the Supreme Court implementation bench that his client was interrogated by the JIT for 13 hours.

Haris had told the top court that during the investigation Shafi was continuously called a liar and was asked to take back his affidavit and “threatened with dire consequences”.

Shafi had submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case in which he had stated that he was part of all transactions related to the sale of Dubai properties owned by Mian Sharif — the father of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif — and the transfer of that money to Qatar.

The JIT has so far recorded the statements of PM Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Hussain Nawaz, Hassan Nawaz, MNA Capt (retd) Safdar, PPP Senator Rehman Malik, President National Bank Ahmed Saeed and former Chairman of National Accountability Bureau Muhammad Amjad.

The team has again summoned Hasan Nawaz on July 3, Hussain Nawaz on July 4 while Maryam Nawaz will appear before the probe team on July 5. Sources said that the JIT will also summon Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday.

The JIT will submit its final report to the Supreme Court on July 10. The JIT was formed on May 6 in the light of the Supreme Court's April 20 judgment in the Panama Papers case, and it has been given 60 days to complete the probe.

The apex court has ordered the JIT to investigate and collect evidence that PM Sharif (respondent No-1) or any of his dependents or benamidars own, possesses or has acquired assets of any interest therein disproportionate to his known means of income.

The JIT was also ordered that it may examine the evidence and material already available with the FIA and NAB regarding the London flats or any other assets or pecuniary resources and their origin.