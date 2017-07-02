KASUR-The Ganda Singhwala police Saturday registered a murder case against Rangers personnel on charges of their alleged involvement in the death of a villager who died of electric shocks.

Khalida Bibi of Rasool Nagar told the police that she along with his three sons - Rizwanullah, Javed and Saifullah went to the bank of Sutlej River to collect fuel wooden. She alleged that a Rangers man Ubaidullah Niazi asked his son Rizwanullah to fix a faulty electricity wire. On refusal, he got enraged and started beating her son along with two other personnel, she alleged, adding that they also got the wire held in her son's hand and resultantly, he got severe electrical shocks and died instantly.

The heirs, flanked by a large number of villagers, protested against the incident by putting the dead body of the deceased at Kutchehry Chowk. DPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, District Council chairman Rana Sikandar Hayat and the local MPA negotiated with heirs and they dispersed after being assured of government job for one of the deceased's relative and action against the suspects.

When contacted, Rangers' Col Rizwan rejected the allegations, saying that it was deceased man who accidentally touched the wire. He said that the administration booked the Rangers' personnel after being pressurised by the villagers which, he said, is unfair.