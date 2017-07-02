KAMALIA: The police raided residence of transgender Pervaiz alias Madam Nargis, former candidate for MPA slot, and held him with 2.7kg of hashish. The raid was supervised by DSP (Kamalia circle) Mehr Muhammad Saeed. Police registered a case against the accused under PPC 9c. Residents appreciated police action and demanded further action against drug-peddlers. On the occasion, DSP Mehr Saeed said that drug-peddlers are the worst of the criminals as they poison the youth of the society. He pledged to continue operation against them.