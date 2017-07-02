KASUR/SAHIWAL-A local court awarded capital punishment to a murder accused and sentenced a co-accused to 10 years in prison here the other day.

According to the prosecution, Additional District and Sessions judge Naveed Iqbal pronounced the verdict on a murder case. He convicted Ajmal of murder and sentenced him to death. The convict's accomplice Shakeel Ahmed was imprisoned for 10 years. The judge also fined them Rs0.5 million and Rs50,000 respectively. Five suspects including Yousuf, Naeem, Younus, Zulfiqar and Jamshed were acquitted due to lack of evidence.

In Sahiwal, a court sentenced a landlord to death and fined him Rs1 million for killing his brother over a property issue.

According to the prosecution, Azhar Fareed Kathia, on Dec 19, 2014, had killed his brother at Harrapa City over a property issue. Harrapa police had registered a case against him and produced him before Additional District and Sessions Judge Ch Saeed Akhtar. The judge awarded him capital punishment and imposed a fine of Rs1 million on him.