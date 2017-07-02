ISLAMABAD:- Following the directives of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Zahid Nasrullah has been appointed as new ambassador of Pakistan to Afghanistan. His appointment has been made after PM’s visit to Ministry of Foreign Affairs the other day. During his visit PM had instructed to appoint permanent ambassador to Afghanistan to improve Pak-Afghan relations. Zahid Nasrullah has been directed to resume his duties on July 04 in Kabul. Earlier, Shahbaz Hussain was serving as acting ambassador in Kabul.–Online