GILGIT - The prevailing suicidal tendencies among the youth are alarmingly high in Gilgit-Baltistan as three more suicide cases have been reported in Ghizer district in the last 24 hours.

The Gilgit-Baltistan government has shown concern about the emerging trend of suicide in Ghizer district.

According to the local police, a 20-year-old girl, who has yet to be identified, committed suicide by jumping into Gilgit River here on Thursday early morning. In another incident, an 18-year girl college student ended her life by the same way afternoon on the same day.

The third incident of suicide was reported in Hundur village of Yaseen valley, where a woman committed suicide by taking poisonous pills in her house. The deceased woman was mother of two children. According to the police, 10 more suicide cases have been registered form Ghizar district of Gilgit-Baltistan in May.

Following the increasing suicide cases, GB Chief Minister Hafeezur Rehman called a special committee to carry out a proper work for the trace of reasons behind suicide and its prevention. The committee was constituted by the Gilgit-Baltistan Lagistlatvie Assembly during a session on May 17, 2017, which was chaired by GB Assembly Speaker Fida Muhammad Nashad.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rani Atiqa was tabled the resolution in this regard. Taking to The Nation, GB Works Minister Dr Iqbal, who is also chairman of the committee, said that the Gilgit-Baltistan government will organise a seminar on Jun 6 in Gahkch where all stakeholders and other will be invited to investigate the reasons behind the increased suicide incidents.