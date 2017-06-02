Police officers have arrested a target killer involved in Sufi Qawwal Amjad Sabri murder during a raid in Karachi.

Sources told that the security officers conducted an operation and detained the suspect identified as Raheel who is an accomplice of Asim Capri and belongs to banned outfit.

The officers have also claimed to recover weapons from the possession of the culprit whereas formal interrogation has also been launched from him.

Earlier, Sabri’s murderers Asim Capri and Ishaq Bobby revealed before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) that they killed him because he had committed ‘blasphemy’ on a TV channel.

Asim Capri was assigned by Bobby to follow Amjad Sabri for one month after which they went on to kill him. Ishaq Bobby, who was a shooter, used 30-bore pistol and strictly prohibited Asim Capri to fire.

On June 22, Amjad Sabri was shot dead by two gunmen riding a motorcycle in Karachi. Thousands of people had paid tribute to the melodious qawwal as the nation felt yet another tremor in the war against terrorism.

Sabri was a fixture on national television and regularly performed on a morning show during the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, winning many admirers for his devotional music, humble lifestyle and charitable work.