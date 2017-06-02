Once again opposition parties have staged walk-out of National Assembly's session today over not broadcasting Khurshid Shah’s speech.

Referring to the statements of Nehal Hashmi, Opposition Leader in National Assembly Khurshid Shah strongly bashed government for threatening judges who are hearing Panama Leaks case.

He further asked the leaders to tell where they are leading parliament and democracy.

Earlier, Shah criticized the government by reciting a poetic verse, and then warned Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq to air budget speeches live to ensure opposition’s participation.

Khurshid Shah said we should not be scared of any Modi or Jindal, we should be afraid of Allah only, as He holds the power over all.

The opposition members said that people become strong by empowering parliament, and it should be the center of all politics and leaders.