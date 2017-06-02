ISLAMABAD - In yet another but major blow to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), former federal minister and senior leader from Punjab Nazar Gondal has decided to quit the party and join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI).

Sources disclosed to The National on Thursday that Gondal had been in contact with the PTI leadership for quite some time and had several rounds of meetings. Gondal would announce his decision of joining the PTI during the next week, most probably on Tuesday, at PTI Chief Imran Khan’s residence in Bani Gala, they added.

A seasoned politician from Punjab, Gondal had been affiliated with the PPP for more than three decades. He took the decision (of leaving the PPP) due to mounting pressure from his family and close aides, the sources said. They disclosed that PTI Chief Imran Khan will be visiting Gondal’s home district of Mandi Bahauddin after Ramzan.

While talking to The Nation, Nazar Gondal said: “Yes, I have decided to join the PTI.” He said that the announcement would be formally made at a meeting with PTI leadership during the next week. Final date is being worked out, he added. Leaving PPP was indeed a difficult decision, Gondal said, adding that he had consulted friends and family about it.

Sources said that Gondal had met twice with PTI chief in last month and there is a possibility that PTI would give him important assignment in Punjab keeping in view his experience. In addition to his experience, Gondal also has good terms with prominent political families of Punjab.

Nazar Gondal would be fourth PPP leader who will join PTI in last one month as Noor Alam Khan from KP and Murtaza Satti and Fardoos Ashaq Awan also joined PTI.