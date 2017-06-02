ISLAMABAD - Former wife of Chairman Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, Jemima Goldsmith, Thursday said that she had tracked down 15 years old bank statements to provide money trail for the purchase of Bani Gala residence.

“Finally tracked down 15-year-old bank statements to prove Imran Khan money trail/ innocence in court. Now please go after the real crooks…,” Jemima tweeted.

Following her tweet, PTI chief while talking to reporters in Abbotabad said that Jemima had found details of banks accounts that would be presented before the court.

The official Twitter accounts of the party also posted that the money trail has been established and the case now stands ‘demolished’ - a claim that has yet to get vindication from the superior court of the country.

The claim of Jemima came a day after when the Supreme Court ordered Imran Khan to establish the proof of money sent to him by his former wife for the purchase of his palatial residence in Bani Gala. Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, while hearing the case, remarked that contrary to the claim of Imran Khan that his ex-wife had sent money to purchase the property, there is no evidence available to prove the claim.

If Imran Khan failed to prove this claim, he would have to face legal consequences and that might be his disqualification as Member of National Assembly under the law, legal experts view.