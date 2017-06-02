DERA BUGTI - Neylan alias Langari, the notorious Ferrari commander of Baloch Republican Army (BRA), and six others surrendered before the security forces here on Thursday.

“We are highly indebted to Balochistan government and Pakistan Army for according respect to our pledge on Quran to remain faithful citizens of Pakistan till last breath,” said commander Langari.

Wadera Bashir Chandrazi Bugti was also present on the occasion.

Prominent commander of BRA along with other associates renounced anti-state activities by laying down arms before the security officials and civilians and joined the national mainstream.

To bring the wayward angry Baloch youths – also dubbed as dissidents - into national mainstream, Balochistan’s former chief minister Dr Abdul Malik Baloch’s coalition regime had launched a political reconciliation process. So far, more than 1,500 Ferraris have surrendered before the security forces under the reconciliation setup in Balochistan.

Neylan was said to be involved in subversive activities for last 12 years in Loti Haft Wali and various parts of Dera Bugti. During the ceremony, the Ferraris handed over their arms to security officials and took oath to be loyal to Pakistan in future.

Wadera Bashir welcomed the Ferrari brothers joining the mainstream and urged upon Balochistan people not to spoil the future of their children by paying heed to the foreign propaganda.

“Pakistan is an independent country and you are citizens of an independent state,” asserted Bugti, adding, “Relinquish weapons and do not waste your energies in mountains and hideouts and hold pen for the bright future of the province.”

Wadera Bashir went on to say that Pakistan was established to exist forever on the world map. Pakistan will let no one to cast an evil eye on it. He hoped that new Ferraris joining the national mainstream will help bring their other dissident friends into mainstream.

Former Baloch Republican Army (BRA) commander Neylan alias Langari, speaking on the occasion, said that they will equip their children with knowledge with the aim that they could lead a life of a peaceful citizen in a proper manner.